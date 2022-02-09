Grizzlies Gameday: First Ever Meeting with Iowa

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (26-15-2-1, 55 points, .625 Win %) at Iowa Heartlanders (11-17-5-1, 40 points, .455 Win %) Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Xtream Arena. 6:00 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

The Grizzlies face the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time ever on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Utah is 11-8-2-1 on the road this season. The Grizz are in first place in the Mountain Division with a .625 points percentage.

This Week's Games

Wednesday - Utah at Iowa. 6:00 pm.

Friday, February 11, 2022 - Utah at Iowa. 6:00 pm.

Saturday, February 12, 2022 - Utah at Iowa. 6:00 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Last Week's Games

Last homestand was Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend on Feb. 3-4.

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - Jacksonville 4 Utah 1- Icemen had 2 power play goals and 2 shorthanded goals. Brian Bowen scored on the power play with 50 seconds left in the first period. Nate Clurman and Christian Simeone each got an assist. Icemen outshot Utah 28 to 27. Peyton Jones saved 24 of 26 in the loss.

Friday, February 4, 2022 - Jacksonville 4 Utah 2 - Connor McDonald had 1 goal and 1 assist. Ben Tardif scored a 2nd period shorthanded goal. Utah outshot Jacksonville 33 to 26. Both teams went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Bowen Takes Grizz Goals Lead

No one has been hotter than Brian Bowen as of late. He has 8 goals in his last 10 games and a point in 10 of his last 12. 12 of his 16 goals have come at Maverik Center. Before joining the Grizz this season Bowen had 3 successful seasons in the SPHL where he scored 132 points (68 goals, 64 assists) and a +40 rating in 118 games. This year Bowen leads Utah with 141 shots on goal.

3 Tied with 10 Multi-Point Games

D'Astous and Tardif each had 2 points on January 26 in Floirda. They are now tied with Trey Bradley for the team lead with 10 multiple point games. Tardif is just under an assist per game as he has 21 helpers through 25 games. D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 34 points and is the leading candidate for the league's Defenseman of the Year award. Bradley is averaging 1.11 points per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues to Produce.

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 15 goals. He leads the Grizz with 34 points. He also leads the team in power play goals (4), power play points (12) and shots among defenseman (125). Charle has a point in 10 of his last 15 games. He has a point in 23 different games this season, which leads the club.

Utah Getting All the Shorties

The Grizzlies lead the league lead with 17 shorthanded goals. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher lead the team and are tied for the league lead with 4 shorthanded goals. Brandon Culter (Now with Abbotsford Canucks, AHL) has 3 SHG's. Ben Tardif has 4 shorthanded assists. Tardif scored a shorthanded goal 16:06 into the second period on February 4 vs Jacksonville.

2nd Period is the Money Frame

This season the Grizzlies have outscored the opposition 63 to 37 in the second periods. Utah has outshot opponents 499 to 451 in the second periods. The 63 goals are the most in the league in the 2nd periods this season. Cincinnati and Toledo each have 53 goals in the second period.

Grizz Are Undefeated No More When Leading After 2

Jacksonville overcame a 2-1 deficit in the second intermission to score 3 unanswered to defeat Utah 4-2 on February 4. It was the first time all season where the Grizzlies had lost a game when they led after 40 minutes of play. Utah is now 19-1 when leading after 2.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 25-5-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-10. Utah is 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 15 goals and is tied for 2nd with 34 points. Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher are tied with Florida's John McCarron for the league lead in shorthanded goals with 4. Luke Martin is tied for the lead in plus/minus at +23. Brian Bowen is among league leaders in shots with 141.

Next Homestand

Friday, February 18, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Father-Son Night.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 21, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 1:10 pm. Sensory Inclusion Game. Paw Patrol Sepcialty Jerseys.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 26-15-2-1

Home record: 15-7. Utah has outscored opponents 80 to 59 at home.

Road record: 11-8-2-1

Win percentage: .625. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 55.

Last 10: 5-4-1.

Goals per game: 3.41 (7th) Goals for: 150.

Goals against per game: 3.07 (9th) Goals Against: 135.

Shots per game: 32.89 (6th)

Shots against per game: 30.41 (11th)

Power Play: 23 for 132 - 17.4 % (Tied 21st)

Penalty Kill: 132 for 174- 75.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 621. 14.11 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 17 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 11-6-0-1. Utah has scored first in 18 of 44 games this season. Utah is 15-9-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 8-2-2-1. 13 of the 44 games have been decided by 1. 13 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-5 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (16).

Assists: Ben Tardif (21)

Points: D'Astous (34)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+23)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk is 2nd with 69.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (12)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (8).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (141)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (10 for 49). 20.4 %. - Minimum 45 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (4).

Wins: Trent Miner (10).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 34 63 49 4 0 150 Utah Grizzlies 468 499 455 25 1450

Opposition 45 37 50 2 1 135 Opposition 434 451 439 13 1340

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Connor McDonald, Ben Tardif (1).

Assist Streaks: Nate Clurman (2), Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, McDonald (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bowen (4) Clurman (2).

Brian Bowen has 8 goals in his last 10 games. 20 of his 27 points have been at Maverik Center. 12 of his 16 goals have been at home. 8 of his 11 assists have been at home.

Trey Bradley has 9 goals and 3 assists in his last 13 games.

Ben Tardif has a point in 16 of his 26 games with Utah. Ben has a point in 10 of his last 17 games. Tardif has 13 points in 13 games in January (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +1 rating.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 10 of his last 15 games. He has a point in 23 different games for Utah this season. In 12 games in January D'Astous has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) and a +7 rating. D'Astous had 53 shots on goal in 12 games in January.

Luke Martin has 12 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 8 assists). Martin was is a +12 in January. He was also a +6 in 10 games in November and was a +7 in 6 games in October. Martin has a point in 10 of his last 15. Martin is tied for 2nd in plus/minus at +23.

Mason Mannek has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists). Mannek has a point in 4 of his last 9.

Tyler Penner has 11 points in 13 games in January (4 goals, 7 assists).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

10: Trey Bradley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Ben Tardif.

8: Brian Bowen.

7: Luke Martin.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler. Mason Mannek, Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone, Nate Clurman, Quinn Ryan, Connor McDonald.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 17 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 11-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-1 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 63 to 37 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 25-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 80 to 59 at home this season. Utah's 150 goals are the 2nd most in the league. Their 55 standings points are the 2nd most in the league, trailing Toledo who has 59. The Grizzlies are 13-5-2-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 23-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 7-9-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 7 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league. The Grizz are 16-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 19-6-0-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 8-2-2-1 in one goal games.

