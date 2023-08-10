Grizzlies Drop Finale to Florence

August 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies dropped a 6-4 decision to the Florence Y'alls on Thursday night at Grizzlies Ballpark in the season series finale between the two clubs, taking the series two games to one and finishing 8-4 against their West Division foes in 2023.

Florence scored first for the third night in a row, as Lane Hoover hit a two-out RBI double in the top of the second inning against Carson LaRue (5-5). The Grizzlies would then tie the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Eric Rivera, but leading off the next half-inning, Jeremiah Burks hit a solo home run to make it 2-1, and later in the inning, a Brennan Price sacrifice fly increased the lead to 3-1.

LaRue completed the first five frames with seven strikeouts and just two earned runs allowed, but four walks by Matt Valin and a hit batter by Zac Treece delivered the Y'alls three additional runs in the top of the sixth and a 6-1 lead.

The Grizzlies would come back late, using an RBI double by D.J. Stewart in the bottom of the seventh to get withi 6-2. Then in the ninth, Kyle Gaedele came up with a man on base and stroked his third home run in as many nights, a two-run blast to left field, to cut the Y'alls lead to 6-4. After Stewart singled to bring the tying run to the plate, however, Brian McKenna recorded the final two outs as Florence salvaged the series finale.

Gateway will continue their home stand and look to get closer to a playoff spot on Friday, August 11, against the Joliet Slammers. Lukas Veinbergs will pitch in the series opener against the Slammers' Ryan O'Reilly at Grizzlies Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.