Grizzlies Dominate Titans, Take Third Straight Series

May 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies got an outstanding start from right-hander Collin Sullivan on the mound, and hit three home runs on another strong day offensively to beat the Ottawa Titans 12-2 at Grizzlies Ballpark on Saturday night, clinching their third-straight series win by winning the first two games.

Sullivan (1-0) got things started by striking out the side in order in the top of the first, a sign of things to come. In the bottom of the first, Gateway strung together five singles to plate four runs, including an RBI hit from D.J. Stewart and a two-out, two-run single by Peter Zimmermann, with a subsequent error on Titans' third baseman Justin Thompson making the score 4-0.

In the third inning, Jairus Richards came up with a man on first base and hit his first home run of the season to stretch the lead to 6-0. Then, in the sixth, the Grizzlies would blow the game open- Zimmermann led off with his third home run of the series out to right field for a 7-0 margin, and with the bases loaded later in the inning, Clint Freeman deposited a grand slam out to right field to make the score 11-0. It was Freeman's fourth home run on the year, increasing his Frontier League-leading total to 16 RBIs on the young season.

Meanwhile, Sullivan was dominant all night long, retiring the first 11 Titans hitters he faced, and not giving up a hit until the fifth inning while eventually pitching into the seventh in his first start of the year. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters and allowed just one run in the game.

Both teams traded single runs offensively in the late innings, with Gateway adding a run-scoring single in the seventh by Abdiel Diaz to complete their fifth double-digit scoring effort in just eight games this year. Freeman's grand slam highlighted a 2-for-4 night with a pair of runs scored, while Zimmermann put up a 3-for-4 ledger with three RBIs.

The Grizzlies will look for a three-game sweep of the Titans and a 5-1 home stand on Sunday, May 21, in the series finale against Ottawa, sending Joey Gonzalez to the hill for a 1:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The Titans will counter with right-hander Alec Thomas at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2023 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.