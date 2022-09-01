Grizzlies Crack Nuts 15-8 Behind Superb Performances from Montgomery, Lewis and Fernandez

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (76-46, 35-21) overwhelmed the Modesto Nuts (61-61, 31-25) 15-8 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has won 13 of their last 14 games heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The Grizzlies finished 20-6 in August, their best mark in a single month this year. Fresno improved to 16-6 in the second contest of a series and 50-30 against the California League Northern Division.

The Grizzlies offense supplied 15 runs on 17 hits and six walks. Every Fresno starter reached base safely with eight of the 11 batters notching at least one hit. Five batters recorded multiple hits and scored two or more runs. A trio of starters grabbed 12 of the 13 RBI in the win. The Grizzlies plated four runs in both the fourth and sixth innings while attaining six runs in the seventh. In the sixth and seventh frames, Fresno batted around the order.

Benny Montgomery, Yanquiel Fernandez and A.J. Lewis highlighted the Grizzlies lineup, combining 10-for-15 with three homers, two doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs, one walk and one stolen base. Montgomery enjoyed a career-evening, reaching base five times and ending his line a triple shy of the cycle. The Rockies #6 overall prospect blasted his fifth bomb of the season, a deep three-run drive to left field. Montgomery added a double, four RBI, three runs, one walk and one steal to his amazing night. Fernandez also relished an outstanding performance, going 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs. The Rockies #12 overall prospect went back-to-back with Montgomery in the seventh, his 20th dinger of the year. That was the sixth time the Grizzlies completed that feat in 2022. Fernandez now sits tied for fourth in single-season RBI with 106 (Damon Minor, 2000). He is three RBI shy of breaking the all-time Grizzlies franchise record. Lewis wrapped up the fantastic outings with a career-high three hits and game-high five RBI, also concluding his evening a triple shy of the cycle. The Chicago native crushed a three-run clout in the fourth and spanked a two-run single in the seventh. Lewis raced home twice and roped a double in the triumph.

Besides the three players above, a few other Grizzlies batters had strong contests. Juan Guerrero found success for the first time in a week, punishing two singles and scoring twice. Ben Sems reached base twice and mustered a pair of runs. Jordan Beck yielded two hits while Sterlin Thompson etched a single, walk and run. Thanks to the offensive support, reliever Tyler Ras (5-2) was awarded the decision. He followed Cullen Kafka, who allowed the most hits and runs by a Fresno pitcher this season (11 hits, eight runs). Fresno improved to 15-3 in games Kafka appears in. Ever Moya received a hold after one scoreless inning and Sergio Sanchez struck out five over two impressive frames.

On the other side, the Nuts lineup scattered six doubles among their 13 hits. Modesto scored eight runs with six of them coming in the sixth. Harry Ford led the way with two doubles and three RBI. Tyler Locklear inched home two runs thanks to a pair of hits, including a double. Both Axel Sanchez and Gabriel Gonzalez collected a double while scampering home once. Randy Bednar and Gabriel Moncada pooled together four hits and a quartet of runs. Lefty Blake Townsend (1-1) was dealt the loss. The clubs are back to battle Thursday at 6:50 pm from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Benny Montgomery (4-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

- 1B A.J. Lewis (3-5, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (3-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- DH Harry Ford (2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

- RF Randy Bednar (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Gabriel Moncada (2-4, RBI, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday September 1 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Sam Carlson (3-3, 4.61) vs. Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (3-4, 5.96) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Juan Brito is now ranked eighth all-time in Grizzlies single-season walks with 72.

Braxton Fulford had a single, walk and run in the win.

