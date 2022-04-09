Grizzlies complete comeback with 5-4 walk-off win against Ports to start 2022 campaign

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) started their 2022 campaign with a 5-4 walk-off win against the Stockton Ports (0-1) Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno scored four of their five runs in the seventh inning or later, making the comeback even better for the 9,206 fans in attendance.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fifth after a groundout plated Warming Bernabel. Stockton would tie the game at one with a Max Muncy homer to center. A few innings later, the Ports tallied three more runs from a trio of singles. In the bottom half of the seventh, Fresno cut the deficit to 4-3 after a Bernabel single and Hunter Goodman fielder's choice.

In the eighth, Benny Montgomery knotted the contest at four after blasting his first professional homer to left-center field. After a scoreless ninth from Juan Mejia, the Fresno faithful roared in anticipation of what was about to happen. A single and hit-by-pitch put the Grizzlies in business, bringing Zach Kokoska to the dish. On a 1-2 offering, the designated hitter smoked a rocket over the left fielder's head, netting Merced-product Braiden Ward. The 5-4 walk-off gave Mejia (1-0) the win and Robin Vazquez (0-1) the loss.

Stockton starter Kyle Virbitsky hurled six innings of one-hit and run ball, not allowing a walk and fanning five. Fresno righty Brayan Castillo notched five scoreless frames, punching out a pair. Reliever Tyler Ras added two frames of work for the Grizzlies. Both squads are back in action tomorrow night from downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Benny Montgomery (1-4, HR, RBI, R, HBP)

- RHP Brayan Castillo (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

- DH Zach Kokoska (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- SS Max Muncy (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Danny Bautista (2-4, 2 2B, R)

- RHP Kyle Virbitsky (6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday April 9 Stockton Ports

(Home) Stockton RHP Grant Judkins (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Victor Juarez (0-0, 0.00) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Both the Athletics and Rockies 1st round picks from 2021 (Muncy and Montgomery) both belted their first professional clouts tonight.

