Grizzlies canâ??t complete sweep, fall 12-1 to Bees

April 19, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - After scoring 33 runs in the past two contests, the Fresno Grizzlies (8-6) went quiet in the finale, falling to the Salt Lake Bees (4-9) 12-1 Thursday night. Brandon Snyder supplied the only Grizzly run, a towering clout to left field in the seventh inning. He has gone deep in back-to-back nights while Fresno has now homered in 14 straight games to start the season.

Salt Lake's offense buzzed all evening, tallying 11 hits with three leaving the park. Luis Rengifo (solo), Jared Walsh (solo) and Cesar Puello (2-run) were the recipients of the dingers. Bo Way and Wilfredo Tovar both knocked in a pair of runs with extra baggers for the Bees.

Grizzlies starter Paolo Espino (1-1) suffered the loss while Salt Lake righty Griffin Canning (1-0) earned the victory. He dazzled for six scoreless frames, striking out six. Former Fresno reliever Matt Ramsey finished the ninth for the Bees.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RF Brandon Snyder (2-4, HR, RBI, R; 1.0 IP, 3 K)

- RHP Tanner Rainey (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (2-4)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

- 2B Luis Rengifo (3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- LF Cesar Puello (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RHP Griffin Canning (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday April 19 Las Vegas Aviators (Home) RHP Henderson Alvarez (Fresno) vs. RHP Tanner Anderson (Las Vegas) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: With Brandon Snyder's home run in the bottom of the seventh, the Grizzlies have now gone deep in every game this season (14). Infielder Jacob Wilson leads the club with seven longballs. The Seattle Mariners set an MLB record by recording a homer in 20 straight contests to start the 2019 season.

