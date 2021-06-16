Grizzlies Bats TooÃÂ Strong Tuesday

June 16, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca. - The Grizzlies set season highs in runs and hits as the Ports fell in the opener of their 12-game road trip in Fresno by the final of 14-3 at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday night.

After the Ports (13-24) took an early 1-0 lead when T.J. Schofield-Sam came home to score on a wild pitch in the top of the second inning, the Grizzlies answered back with six unanswered runs to take the lead for good.

Fresno struck for three in the bottom of the third on four hits, a sacrifice fly, and a balk against Ports starter Daniel Palencia. Facing Osvaldo Berrios to start the third, Ezequiel Tovar hit a solo home run to make it 4-1 and the Grizzlies scored two more in the fourth on fielder's choice and wild pitch to take a 6-1 lead.

The Ports got a run in the top of the fifth on Robert Puason's first professional home run, a 408-foot solo shot to right center to make it 6-2.

The Grizzlies put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh to take a 14-2 lead. The Ports got a run in the top of the ninth on an RBI double by Joshwan Wright to bring the final tally to 14-3.

Right-hander Daniel Palencia took the loss in his professional debut for the Ports, just one day after being added to the Stockton roster from extended spring training. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in two innings pitched.

Grizzlies starter Mike Ruff (4-1) got the win for Fresno, who improved to a league-best 25-12.

The Ports will try to even the series on Wednesday at Chukchansi Park in game two of the series, with first pitch at 6:50 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.