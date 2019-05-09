Grizzlies Announce Opening Day Roster

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced their finalized 24-man roster Thursday ahead of opening their 19th Frontier League season Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Schaumburg Boomers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.

Gateway's roster features four returners: fourth-year relief pitcher Dakota Smith, third-year shortstop Brent Sakurai, and relievers Grant Black and Patrick Boyle, both in their second seasons with the club.

Grizzlies 13th-year manager Phil Warren said he's never had a season-opening roster with so few returning faces, but he's excited to have so much new talent.

"[The fewest returners we've had before this year] was probably nine or 10, or something like that," Warren said. "This year obviously blows that away. The vibe is different this year - the blood's different - from staff to players. We have a really good group of guys that I can tell are going to play for each other and themselves, so I'm excited to get out there and watch these guys do that."

Gateway's new look will be on display right out of the gate: All three of the Grizzlies' scheduled starting pitchers for this weekend's series against Schaumburg are in their first seasons with the club. Left-hander Jordan Barrett will take the ball Friday, right-hander Chris Carden will toe the rubber Saturday, and right-hander Reign Letkeman will throw Sunday's series finale.

Gateway swept Schaumburg, then the Frontier League's defending champions, to open the 2018 season in Sauget.

Barrett, 23, spent the last two seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor-league system. He briefly reached the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats last season and piled up a 9-4 record with a 3.10 ERA over 110 1/3 innings with four different Toronto affiliates.

Carden, 24, enters his first season with the Grizzlies and second in professional baseball in 2019. He pitched in 15 games for the Gulf Coast League Rays in 2017 and posted a 3.86 ERA over 21 innings. He struck out 15 and walked 12.

Letkeman, another first-year Grizzlie, is in his fourth year as a professional since he was a 23rd-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash. The Reed Deer, Alberta, Canada, native will turn 24 years old on May 12 - the same day he makes his Gateway debut. Letkeman pitched for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Rays in 2015, Rookie-level Princeton (W.V.) Rays in 2016, and briefly for the Short Season-A Hudson Valley (N.Y.) Renegades in 2017. He threw a combined 56 1/3 professional innings over parts of three seasons and, although he conceded 55 hits, did not allow a single home run.

Gateway's roster:

PITCHERS (12): Black, Boyle, Smith, Barrett, Carden, Letkeman, Geoff Bramblett, Lucas Lanphere, Jason Seever, Sean Johnson, Thomas Nicoll, Dominic Topoozian*

CATCHERS (2): Cody Brickhouse, Luke Lowery

INFIELDERS (7): Sakurai, Austin "Stoney" O'Brien, Gunnar Buhner, Andrew Daniel, Connor Owings, Jamey Smart, Rafael Valera

OUTFIELDERS (3): Anthony Ray, Matt McPhearson, Shawon Dunston Jr.

*Topoozian will begin the season on the injured list, giving the Grizzlies 23 active players to start the season.

Notes...

Shawon Dunston Jr. is the son of two-time MLB All-Star and 1982 MLB Draft No. 1 overall pick Shawon Dunston, who played 18 seasons in the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Cleveland Indians, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt McPhearson was the highest MLB Draft pick on the Grizzlies' roster; he was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Upper Marlboro, Md. McPhearson is also the only member of the opening day Gateway roster who has reached Triple-A, which he did with three games for the Reno Aces in 2016.

Anthony Ray was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 36th round of the 2013 MLB Draft and played with current Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong and closer Jordan Hicks in the Redbirds' minor-league system. He also played with the late Oscar Tavares, current Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, and current Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Barraclough with St. Louis affiliates.

Connor Owings won the 2016 College World Series with Coastal Carolina University. That season, Owings hit .357 with 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a 1.111 OPS (more than 240 points better than his previous career high) in 72 games. He missed last season after kidney transplant surgery on Feb. 28, 2018. Owings' new kidney was donated by his mother, Sherri. Owings suffers from focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, which affects more than 5,000 people in the United States each year. His older brother, Chris, plays in the major leagues for the Kansas City Royals. Before joining KC this season, Chris Owings spent parts of six years with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Andrew Daniel spent parts of the last two seasons at Double-A in the Los Angeles Angels' and Atlanta Braves' systems. He played his college baseball at the University of San Diego. He was a Freshman All-American, Cape Cod League All-Star, and two-time West Coast Conference First Team selection during his three seasons with the Toreros. Daniel also overlapped for two years at USD with Chicago Cubs third baseman and 2017 National League MVP Kris Bryant. In addition to Bryant, he shared First Team All-WCC honors over the years with current Seattle Mariners (and former St. Louis Cardinals) pitcher Marco Gonzales of Gonzaga and Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher of Loyola Marymount.

Rafael Valera has played all nine positions in his professional career, including a pitching appearance in 2015 with the Class-A Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins) and seven catching appearances between Cedar Rapids and the Class A-Adv. Fort Myers Miracle (Twins).

Gunnar Buhner is the son of former MLB star Jay Buhner, who played 15 years in the big leagues as an outfielder - after 32 games in 1987 and 1988 with the New York Yankees, he spent the remainder of his career with the Seattle Mariners. The elder Buhner was a big-league All-Star in 1996 when he clubbed 44 home runs and piled up 138 RBIs - the second of three straight seasons in which he hit at least 40 big flies. He also finished fifth in MVP voting in 1995, despite not making the All-Star team. He finished his career with 310 home runs (133rd in MLB history; 35th in history with only 16.2 at-bats per home run) and appeared in the postseason four times, although he never played in a World Series. He played in 19 games in 2001, his final season, when the Mariners set a major-league record with 116 wins.

Austin O'Brien's uncle, Charlie O'Brien, spent 15 years in the major leagues as a catcher for the Oakland A's, Milwaukee Brewers (then in the American League), New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Anaheim Angels, and Montreal Expos. He was known as a strong defensive catcher with a particularly good throwing arm and won the 1995 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, who defeated the Cleveland Indians in six games.

Geoff Bramblett played football at Locust Fork (Ala.) High School and Hoover (Ala.) High School, where he helped the Buccaneers to a state championship as a senior in 2013. While a junior at Locust Fork in 2012, he threw for 529 yards in a game against Cleburne County - the fourth-highest single-game total in Alabama high school football history. Perhaps most shockingly, Locust Fork lost the game by thirty points, 70-40. Bramblett's total puts him one yard ahead of Brodie Croyle, who went on to play quarterback for Alabama and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Gateway has only four returning players, there is plenty of experience on the roster: Combined, the Grizzlies' three outfielders alone have 18 professional seasons under their belts.

