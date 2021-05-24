Grizzlies Announce Job Fair

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies are gearing up to host their annual Job Fair this Saturday, May 29, at Chukchansi Park. The event will start at 10am and run until 2pm.

"As capacity restrictions start to lift we are in the unique position of being able to add more and more staff members to our team," said Derek Franks, Grizzlies President. "This is always an exciting event and I truly can't wait to see so many new faces join our organization."The team is looking to fill the following positions:

- Security

- Guest Services

- Fun Zone

- Parking

- G Force Video Crew

- Cooks

- Dishwashers

- Servers

- Bartenders

Prospective employees can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to bring their resume and come prepared to talk about why they would be a perfect fit to join the organization. They are also asked to bring their social security card and banking information (canceled check or statement with account and routing numbers) with them to complete new hire paperwork if hired on the spot. Physical distancing and masks will be required for this event. Those who are not able to attend can still apply for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com.

