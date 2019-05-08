Grizzlies Announce Barrett as Opening Day Starter

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced Wednesday that Jordan Barrett will be their 2019 opening day starting pitcher Friday at 7:05 p.m. when the Grizzlies host the Schaumburg Boomers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Barrett, 23, will be making his Grizzlies debut. He spent the last two seasons in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor-league system.

An 18th-round pick of Toronto in the 2017 MLB Draft, Barrett compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.10 ERA across 110 1/3 innings in 2017 and 2018. He reached the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the Eastern League last season. New Hampshire was the fourth Jays affiliate for which the southpaw pitched: He also spent time with the Rookie-level Bluefield (Tenn.) Blue Jays, Short Season-A Vancouver Canadians, and Class-A Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts.

Gateway's first-year pitching coach James Frisbie expressed excitement about the possibilities for Barrett as a Grizzlie.

"A competitive, veteran presence," Frisbie said. "He's still young, but he's pitched in affiliated ball, had good numbers, he's got good pedigree ... hopefully from the left side we can get him a little more velocity, get him going, and get him on the right track again. I've liked what I've seen. He's just got to control his pitches, control his arm side. His breaking ball's been really good and I know he'll compete. He's a smart pitcher who knows what he's doing."

In 51 innings last season with Lansing, Barrett was 4-2 with a 3.18 ERA. He struck out 32 and walked 16. The Lugnuts are members of the Class-A Midwest League, often considered the affiliated league most similar to the Frontier League's quality of play. Barrett was also briefly teammates with Blue Jays sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Lansing and New Hampshire.

Before pro ball, Barrett pitched for two years at NCAA Div. I Elon University in North Carolina. As a senior in 2017, he was 4-5 with a 3.22 ERA over 78 innings. He struck out an incredible 100 batters and walked only 32. Barrett combined with teammate George Kirby to throw a no-hitter in his final college appearance on May 25, 2017, against the College of Charleston; it was the first no-hitter in the history of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament ... but the Phoenix lost 1-0. Barrett and Kirby combined to walk three and hit two with pitches, allowing a fifth-inning earned run on an RBI groundout.

Barrett, who will turn 24 years old on June 24, is also known for allowing very few home runs - a distinct positive at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, one of the smallest anywhere in professional baseball. Over 110 1/3 professional innings, he's given up only five home runs - or 0.41 per nine innings. For perspective, Clayton Kershaw is the active MLB leader in fewest home runs allowed per nine innings: he concedes 0.63 HR/9.

Barrett will be followed in the Grizzlies' rotation by right-handers Chris Carden on Saturday and Reign Letkeman on Sunday.

Carden, 24, enters his first season with the Grizzlies and second in professional baseball in 2019. He pitched in 15 games for the Gulf Coast League Rays in 2017 and posted a 3.86 ERA over 21 innings. He struck out 15 and walked 12. He played his college baseball at Truett-McConnell University, an NAIA school in Cleveland, Ga., with only 2,141 students. Carden went 9-2 with a 3.91 ERA as a senior in 2017; he struck out 106 and walked 27 in 101 innings. He also hit .350 with a .940 OPS over his three years with the Bears; he hit 18 home runs and drove in 111 over 162 games.

Letkeman, another first-year Grizzlie, is in his fourth year as a professional since he was a 23rd-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Wash. The Reed Deer, Alberta, Canada, native will turn 24 years old on May 12 - the same day he makes his Gateway debut.

Letkeman pitched for the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Rays in 2015, Rookie-level Princeton (W.V.) Rays in 2016, and briefly for the Short Season-A Hudson Valley (N.Y.) Renegades in 2017. He threw a combined 56 1/3 professional innings over parts of three seasons and, although he conceded 55 hits, did not allow a single home run.

Like Barrett, Letkeman also has a Guerrero Jr. connection: In Princeton, Letkeman faced Guerrero Jr. when the young slugger was only 17 years old and at the beginning of his journey to the major leagues and becoming a cultural phenomenon. On July 13, 2016, at Bowen Field in Bluefield, Tenn., Letkeman faced Guerrero Jr. in the bottom of the fifth inning and got him to line out to left field. Letkeman went on to get credit for the victory in an 8-3 Princeton triumph.

Gateway's full opening day roster will be announced Thursday morning.

