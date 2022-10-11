Grizzlies Announce 2023 Schedule

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that their full schedule for the 2023 season in the Frontier League has been released, with a 96-game slate of exciting, professional baseball set to begin on Thursday, May 11.

For the first time since 2013, the Grizzlies will begin the season on the road, taking on the Florence Y'alls to kick of their 22nd season of competition in the Frontier League from May 11-13 at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Kentucky. But they return home shortly thereafter on Tuesday, May 16 to open their 51-game home schedule with a three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget.

The opening home stand then continues against another 2022 playoff team, as the Ottawa Titans come to the St. Louis Metro East for the first time from May 19-21. The Titans will be one of four franchises to visit GCS Credit Union Ballpark for the first time in 2023, along with the Tri-City ValleyCats (June 9-11), New Jersey Jackals (June 13-15), and the reigning Frontier League champion Québec Capitales (July 28-30).

The Grizzlies' longest home stand of the season ushers in the month of June, with the Empire State Greys coming to town from June 6-8, followed by the aforementioned series against Tri-City and New Jersey. Continuing a tradition, the Grizzlies will also be at home for the Fourth of July holiday, as they face the Florence Y'alls from July 3-5.

Following the all-star break from July 10-13, the second half of the season contains the Grizzlies' first-ever road series against the New York Boulders (July 18-20) and Sussex County Miners (July 21-23). Gateway will also play nine of their final 12 games of the regular season at home in late August and early September, with the Greatest Night in Baseball celebration taking place on Sunday, September 3 against the Lake Erie Crushers.

Information on game times and promotions will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact the Grizzlies at (618) 337-3000.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at GCS Credit Union Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, three West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2022 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

