Gritty Performance Nets St. Louis Ambush Overtime Win

Independence, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush won their second consecutive game when they defeated the Kansas City Comets 5-4 in a seesaw overtime affair Saturday at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The win improved St. Louis to 2-3-0 on the season, while Kansas City dropped to 3-0-2.

After a quiet start to the first quarter, Will Eskay pulled off a masterful goal for the Ambush in the fourteenth minute, kicking the ball into the board, then streaking across the penalty area to meet his own rebound and tap it into the net.

The second period was scoreless until 22 were left on the clock and St. Louis struck again. Lucas Almeida sent a pass to Franck Tayou, who lobbed the ball over the head of Kansas City goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu, giving the Ambush a 2-0 lead at halftime.

The Comets spoiled the shutout in the eighth minute of the third frame when Christian Anderaos was able to get a shot by Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento to make it a 2-1 game. Kansas City drew even in the tenth minute when Rian Marques put an upper ninety shot out of Paulo's reach. The Comets took their first lead (3-2) of the match with just over a minute left in the quarter when Nascimento made a save but the ball quickly found the foot of Marques, who scored his second of the night. St. Louis nailed the equalizer 13 seconds later on a goal from Wil Nyamsi to send the duel into the final stanza all knotted up.

In the thirteenth minute of the final frame, John A. Eskay put the visitors on top 4-3 with a long shot. Following that goal, the Comets employed the sixth attacker, a strategy that would prove to be effective. Ramone Palmer placed a shot out of Paulo's reach to level the game 4-4 with 1:23 remaining in the battle. Neither team found the back of the net before the expiration of regulation time, sending the game into sudden-death overtime.

In the fourth minute of overtime, Will Eskay sent a pass to Lucas Almeida. Almeida's shot ricocheted off a Comets player but ultimately ended up in the back of the net, nailing down the 5-4 win for the Ambush.

Nascimento turned in a characteristic fine performance for St. Louis, tallying 19 saves on 23 attempts (.826 Sv%) while keeping the game close until his teammates could seal the win. In goal for Kansas City, Ejimadu saved six on 11 attempts (.545 Sv%).

The I-70 rivals go at it again when action shifts to The Family Arena in St. Charles for a New Year's Eve matinee Tuesday, December 31 at 2:05 p.m. CT. Tuesday's rematch includes the popular annual Kid's Bash which features a New Year's style countdown and balloon drop on the field after the game.

