Gritty Goaltending Duel Ends in Overtime Loss

Toronto, Ont. - The Utica Comets fell to the Toronto Marlies by a score of 3-2 in overtime in Game One of the North Division Semi-Finals Saturday evening at the Ricoh Coliseum.

The first period went scoreless thanks to Thatcher Demko and Marlies netminder Garret Sparks. The two combined for 15 saves in the opening frame.

Jeremy Bracco struck first for the Marlies with 9:31 to go in the second period after a turnover in the Comets' defensive zone.

Zack MacEwen tied the game at one at the 6:17 mark of the third period with a power play goal. Tanner MacMaster and Michael Chaput tallied the assists. Justin Holl gave the Marlies a 2-1 lead with 5:15 to go in the third. Dmytro Timashov and Ben Smith had the assists. Chaput tied the game at two with 35 seconds remaining in regulation. Nikolay Goldobin and picked up the assists on the goal that sent the game to overtime.

Mueller scored the game-winning goal with 2:12 remaining in overtime. Timashov and Calle Rosen were credited with the assists.

Demko finished with 44 saves. Sparks stopped 32 shots. The Comets power play went 1-7, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in seven attempts.

The Comets are back at it tomorrow for Game Two against the Marlies. Puck drop at Ricoh Coliseum is at 4 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

