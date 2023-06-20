Grissom Spearheads Offense, Winans Dominates Again as Gwinnett Beats Jacksonville 6-2

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Behind a strong night at the plate from Vaughn Grissom and another dominant start from Allan Winans, the Gwinnett Stripers (30-40) built a 6-0 lead and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way, winning comfortably 6-2 over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (30-39) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. The win snapped the team's seven-game losing streak.

Decisive Plays: The Stripers cracked open the scoring with a pair of runs in the second inning to lead 2-0. Gwinnett plated another pair in the fifth inning with a run-scoring double from Grissom and a sacrifice fly from Luke Williams. Grissom delivered again in the sixth, as his single coupled with an error scored two more Stripers to increase the lead to 6-0. RBI base hits in the seventh and eighth from Peyton Burdick and Xavier Edwards made it 6-2.

Key Contributors: Grissom (2-for-5, double, 2 RBIs) was the driver offensively for Gwinnett, plating Forrest Wall (1-for-4, 2 runs, stolen base) on two separate occasions. Winans (7.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO) was spectacular again, and has allowed just two earned runs over his last 16.2 innings at home. For the Jumbo Shrimp, Xavier Edwards (1-for-4, RBI) and Peyton Burdick (1-for-4, RBI) produced two runs off their combined two hits.

Noteworthy: With another multi-hit outing against Jacksonville, Grissom is now hitting.412 (7-for-17) with two doubles, two triples, a home run, and five RBIs in four games facing the Jumbo Shrimp. Wall picked up his 42nd steal, placing him just four steals shy of the Gwinnett single-season record of 46 set by Luis Durango in 2012. Winans has gone 7.0 innings or more in each of his last three starts, winning all three.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 21): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-4, 7.07 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-4, 5.40 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp. Wednesday features a pair of promotions at Coolray Field, as area youth camps join the Stripers for Summer Splash Down and dogs get in free with a paid owner on The Bank as part of Wet Nose Wednesday.

