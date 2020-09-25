Grinch No Match for Revolution's 'Spruce'd Up: a Celebration of Trees'

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution has stared down the COVID-19 Grinch and will host an outdoor, socially-distanced holiday tree gazing fundraiser at PeoplesBank Park this holiday season. The event will benefit four non-profit organizations in the York area, which will receive a total of $6,500 in grants based on the votes of attendees for the best-decorated trees. The event is free for the public to attend.

"Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees" will take place Thursday through Sunday evenings from Black Friday (November 27) through December 20 on the concourse at PeoplesBank Park. Trees will be decorated by York area businesses and organizations, with each business selecting a charity beneficiary. Visitors will vote on the best-decorated trees, and three winning organizations will receive cash grants, with the top awardee receiving $3,000. The event also benefits the Community Progress Council, the Revolution's 2020 community partner.

"All summer, we have used our safe outdoor space for all kinds of events in the COVID-19 era," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "It's clear that people feel more comfortable in our outdoor environment with plenty of elbow room. With the ballpark concourse protected from the weather, this is a perfect winter outdoor activity, and a way we can continue to use PeoplesBank Park to benefit important non-profits in the York community."

The Revolution is currently recruiting companies interested in sponsoring and decorating the trees, which cost just $500 per entry. The trees will be decorated in an outdoor environment and provide a great team-building activity at a time that there a few options to do so. Interested companies and organizations should contact Nate Tile at (717) 801-4482 or [email protected]

