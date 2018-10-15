Griff's Georgetown Grand Reopening to be Held on Sunday

October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Griffins fans and the West Michigan community are invited to attend the grand reopening of Griff's Georgetown, located at 8500 48th Ave. in Hudsonville, on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free.

Those attending will have the chance to watch the Griffins practice on the blue rink from 1-1:45 p.m. and then receive autographs from their favorite players in the lobby from 2:20-3 p.m.

Throughout the two-hour open house, a free open skate will be held on the red rink, Griff and Finn will be available for photo opportunities, free hot dogs and soda will be offered (while supplies last), and guests can win Griffins prizes by playing hockey-themed games.

Formerly known as Georgetown Ice Center, Griff's Georgetown was purchased by Griffins owner Dan DeVos in July 2018 and is now managed by DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, which continues to oversee Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, the official practice home of the Griffins, and Griff's IceHouse West in Holland.

