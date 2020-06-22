Griffins Youth Hockey Camp Postponed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Due to concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Grand Rapids Griffins have postponed their Youth Hockey Camp that was scheduled for July 20-24 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park.

The Griffins will continue to closely monitor coronavirus updates and will announce a makeup date when the health and safety of participants and everyone involved with the camp can be ensured.

Please contact [email protected] with questions or for more information.

