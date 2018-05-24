Griffins Welcome Front Office Additions

May 24, 2018 - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday announced the promotion of Bre'onna Raymo to a group sales account executive and the hiring of Adam Grumbir as a corporate sales account manager.

Raymo joins the Griffins on a full-time basis after spending this past season as an inside sales intern and the 2016-17 campaign as a box office game night intern with the organization. As an inside sales intern, Raymo ranked second among all first-year account executives in the AHL's Western Conference, the majority of whom were full-time representatives. Raymo concluded the regular season with 5,960 group tickets sold, becoming the top-selling intern in the Griffins' inside sales program history and the first to surpass $100,000 in group ticket revenue.

Raymo also has experience serving on the promotion and events team with the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and as an event management intern with the Deltaplex in Grand Rapids.

A native of Monroe, Mich., Raymo graduated from Grand Valley State University in December 2017 with a degree in communication studies and a minor in hospitality.

Grumbir becomes a part of the Griffins organization after serving as a corporate account executive for the Lansing Lugnuts, the Class A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. While with the Lugnuts, Grumbir assisted in overseeing and managing the day-to-day growth of their corporate sales business and was on pace to surpass his annual sales revenue goal by 108 percent.

Grumbir, a native of St. Joseph, Mich., also worked as a campaign relationship coordinator for the United Way of Southwest Michigan and grew fundraising accounts by nearly 15 percent while overseeing over 60 business partnerships.

Grumbir was employed two seasons with the West Michigan Whitecaps as a ticket sales consultant and spent a total of two years with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in roles as a marketing intern, game operations associate and ticket sales representative.

Grumbir earned an organizational communication and event management degree from Western Michigan University in 2012.

