Griffins' Teddy Bear Toss & Holiday Drive Nets Sleighful for Local Charities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Griffins fans exhibited their generosity and holiday spirit during the team's drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss & Holiday Drive at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park last Tuesday, Dec. 15, donating the following during the two-hour event:

- Nearly 800 stuffed animals for the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, giving comfort to children with critical illnesses in West Michigan and continuing the Griffins' two-decade Teddy Bear Toss tradition. Event sponsor J&H Family Stores also collected some of these stuffed animals at their locations last week;

- 1,242 pounds of non-perishable food for Feeding America West Michigan, providing 1,035 meals to families facing hunger within our community;

- Cash, coins and online donations totaling $1,398.53 for The Salvation Army, helping rescue Christmas for those who need it most this season.

"We were overwhelmed - but not surprised - at the outpouring of support from our fans last week," said Bob Kaser, Griffins vice president of community relations and broadcasting. "Those couple of hours served as an emphatic reminder that our fans miss hockey and the Griffins organization misses our fans. What a night!"

