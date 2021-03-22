Griffins Sign Wings Pick Grewe to Amateur Tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed forward Albin Grewe (GRAY-vuh) to an amateur tryout.

Grewe, who turned 20 today, was the fifth pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, selected in the third round (66th overall). Signed by the OHL's Saginaw Spirit last summer, he has been playing in his native Sweden for Djurgardens of the SHL while the OHL season has been delayed, contributing six points (3-3--6) and 29 penalty minutes in 39 games. He has totaled 73 games in the SHL over the last three seasons, scoring his first goal for Djurgardens in 2019-20.

Born in Marsta, Sweden, the 6-0, 176-pound Grewe enjoyed his most prolific junior campaign in 2018-19 with Djurgardens' J20 SuperElit squad, totaling 34 points (13-21--34) and 102 PIM in 25 games. He also helped host Sweden win the gold medal at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championship, marking his country's first-ever championship at that tournament.

Having earned points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), the Griffins will travel to Iowa this weekend for a Friday-Saturday set against the Wild. Game time on Friday is set for 8 p.m. EDT, and fans can watch the game via a subscription to AHLTV or tune in to Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

