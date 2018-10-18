Griffins Sign Chris Carlisle to PTO

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed defenseman Chris Carlisle to a professional tryout.

Carlisle, 23, has appeared in two games this year with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs. In 2017-18, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound blueliner posted 13 points (4-9-13) in 45 regular season contests with HC Bolzano in Austria's top league, before contributing four points (1-3-4) in 18 postseason games and helping the club win the league championship.

A native of Fort Lee, N.J., Carlisle has skated in 139 career AHL games with Binghamton from 2015-17 and totaled 28 points (7-21-18) and 61 penalty minutes. He made his ECHL debut in 2015-16 with the Evansville Icemen, picking up two assists in two games.

Prior to turning pro, Carlisle recorded 90 points (17-73-90) in 226 games with the OHL's Oshawa Generals from 2011-15. His four-year career with the club was capped in 2014-15 by notching a career-high 44 points (7-37-44) in 68 games and helping Oshawa claim the Memorial Cup.

Grand Rapids will host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.