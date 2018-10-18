Griffins Sign Chris Carlisle to PTO
October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed defenseman Chris Carlisle to a professional tryout.
Carlisle, 23, has appeared in two games this year with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs. In 2017-18, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound blueliner posted 13 points (4-9-13) in 45 regular season contests with HC Bolzano in Austria's top league, before contributing four points (1-3-4) in 18 postseason games and helping the club win the league championship.
A native of Fort Lee, N.J., Carlisle has skated in 139 career AHL games with Binghamton from 2015-17 and totaled 28 points (7-21-18) and 61 penalty minutes. He made his ECHL debut in 2015-16 with the Evansville Icemen, picking up two assists in two games.
Prior to turning pro, Carlisle recorded 90 points (17-73-90) in 226 games with the OHL's Oshawa Generals from 2011-15. His four-year career with the club was capped in 2014-15 by notching a career-high 44 points (7-37-44) in 68 games and helping Oshawa claim the Memorial Cup.
Grand Rapids will host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m.
