Griffins Re-Sign Gregor MacLeod

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday re-signed forward Gregor MacLeod to a one-year contract.

The 21-year-old has split his rookie campaign in 2019-20 between the Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In 22 games for Grand Rapids, MacLeod has recorded six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes, and he scored his first pro goal on Oct. 26 vs. Texas. The 6-foot, 175-pound forward finished second on the Walleye with a 1.19 points per game average while totaling 19 points (9-10-19), a plus-10 rating and eight PIM in 16 outings from Feb. 7-March 8.

A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, MacLeod spent three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Charlottetown Islanders (2016-18), Quebec Remparts (2017-18) and Drummondville Voltigeurs (2018-19), registering 160 points (60-100-160), a plus-63 rating and 113 PIM in 169 games. During the 2018-19 campaign in Drummondville, he was teammates with Joe Veleno and posted career highs in points (84), goals (35), assists (49) and games (60).

