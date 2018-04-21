Griffins' Playoff Promotions in Full Effect against Moose

April 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





First Round Giveaway

Playoff Rally Towels presented by Meijer: 2,500 fans will receive Griffins playoff rally towels during the first round.

Wednesday, April 25, 2018 vs. Manitoba Moose (Game 3/Home Game 1)

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.)

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games for two hours after the doors open, while supplies last.

Playoff 4-Packs: Available for all playoff home games, Playoff 4-Packs include four or more tickets at a savings of $3 per ticket plus no service fees. To purchase a Playoff 4-Pack, visit griffinshockey.com/playoff4pack or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. To reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass, visit griffinshockey.com/superpass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on ESPN 96.1: The radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2018 Calder Cup Playoff games are moving to ESPN 96.1 FM from Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

Thursday, April 26, 2018 vs. Manitoba Moose (Game 4/Home Game 2)*

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.)

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games for two hours after the doors open, while supplies last.

Playoff 4-Packs: Available for all playoff home games, Playoff 4-Packs include four or more tickets at a savings of $3 per ticket plus no service fees. To purchase a Playoff 4-Pack, visit griffinshockey.com/playoff4pack or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. To reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass, visit griffinshockey.com/superpass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on ESPN 96.1: The radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2018 Calder Cup Playoff games are moving to ESPN 96.1 FM from Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

Monday, April 30, 2018 vs. Manitoba Moose (Game 5/Home Game 3)*

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.)

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: The Griffins are extending their popular Friday promotion and will offer $2 beers and $2 hot dogs for all home playoff games for two hours after the doors open, while supplies last.

Playoff 4-Packs: Available for all playoff home games, Playoff 4-Packs include four or more tickets at a savings of $3 per ticket plus no service fees. To purchase a Playoff 4-Pack, visit griffinshockey.com/playoff4pack or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Playoff SuperPass: Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. To reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass, visit griffinshockey.com/superpass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

All Remaining Griffins Games to Air on ESPN 96.1: The radio broadcasts for the Griffins' 2018 Calder Cup Playoff games are moving to ESPN 96.1 FM from Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

* If necessary

Ticket Information

Tickets for all 2018 Grand Rapids Griffins home playoff games may be purchased:

- In person at all Star Tickets outlets and at The Zone on the west side of Van Andel Arena;

- By phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737;

- Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

- On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

- For group information please visit griffinshockey.com/group.

Advance ticket prices are $16, $19, $20, $21 and $23 in the arena's upper level, and $22, $26, $31 and $37 in the lower level. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of game.) On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before game time. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game ticket plan.

Season-Long Offers

MOS Corner Office: Presented by Michigan Office Solutions, this section, located on the terrace level above section 118, provides the best seats in the house for groups of up to 30 people, with La-Z-Boy chairs and an array of unprecedented amenities. Call (616) 774-4585 ext. 4.

Social Media Specials: Special discounts on lower and upper bowl tickets are often available for fans that follow the Griffins on Facebook and Twitter.

Military Nights: Every home game, current members of our military can purchase up to four Upper Level Faceoff tickets for $14 each, four Upper Level Center Ice tickets for $17 each or four Lower Level Faceoff tickets for $20 each with a valid military ID. The offer also extends to veterans who present a VA ID or discharge papers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.