Griffins Assign Crawford to Toledo

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned defenseman Marcus Crawford to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Skating in his first professional season, the 21-year-old Crawford has appeared in two games with the Griffins and recorded four shots.

Prior to turning pro, Crawford spent the previous four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit, totaling 149 points (23-126-149) and 174 penalty minutes in 252 outings from 2014-18. During the 2017-18 campaign, the 5-foot-11, 196-pound blueliner ranked sixth among league defensemen with 53 points (13-40-53) while posting career highs in points, goals, assists and games played (68).

Grand Rapids will host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

