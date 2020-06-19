Griffins and Versiti Blood Center to Hold Blood Drive at Van Andel Arena Next Friday, June 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As the need for blood across the state continues to rapidly increase, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan are teaming up to host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena on Friday, June 26 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

With coronavirus safety measures in place, appointments are strongly preferred. Walk-in donors could experience wait times. To make an appointment, click

here or call 866-642-5663. Donors are asked to wear their own face covering and will receive a voucher redeemable for two free upper level tickets at a 2020-21 Griffins regular season home game after giving.

Versiti specifies a particular need for O negative and O positive blood types, and is seeking the generosity of healthy community donors to help ensure local hospitals have the necessary blood available as essential patient care and elective surgeries have resumed.

Social distancing is being practiced at all community blood drives and donation centers, and the temperature of all potential blood donors is being taken, as well as that of staff members. Additionally, Versiti has implemented increased cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all donor centers and mobile donation sites.

"Our environment continues to change amid COVID-19, and that has resulted in a changing environment regarding blood donations. The need becomes critical when our blood donation supply is not meeting hospital demand. That is the situation we face today," Versiti area vice president Dawn Kaiser said. "Hospitals are resuming surgeries, and trauma cases are increasing as stay-at-home orders are relaxed, and we must be able to provide - lives are depending on it. We're depending on our community."

ABOUT VERSITI BLOOD CENTER OF MICHIGAN

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is a non-profit blood center headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. Founded in 1955, it is the primary provider of blood products and services for nearly 70 hospitals throughout Michigan and is an established leader in quality and service. Versiti collects more than 114,000 units of blood each year throughout the state at eight permanent donation sites and more than 3,400 community blood drives. For more, visit versiti.org/Michigan.

