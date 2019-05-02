Griffins' 2019-20 Home Opener Set for October 11

May 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the home portion of their 2019-20 season with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 11 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the American Hockey League.

In addition to their home opener, the Griffins will host their 23rd annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Farm Bureau Insurance on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Grand Rapids' home contest on Saturday, Jan. 18 will welcome Girl Scout Night and serve as a lead in to the

2020 Great Skate Winterfest, one of the team's annual fundraisers for the Griffins Youth Foundation.

The Griffins will host a cross-ice jamboree on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Boy Scout Night on Saturday, Feb. 8. The remaining guaranteed home game is Saturday, March 7.

Opponents and start times will be revealed later this summer, when the complete schedule for the AHL's 84th season is released. The 2019-20 campaign will mark the Griffins' 19th year of AHL membership and 24th season overall.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Griffins 2019-20 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Fri., Oct. 11 - 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18 - 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 25 - 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 - 7 p.m.

Sat., March 7 - 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.