Greyson Jenista Named Double-A South Player of the Week

PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves INF/OF Greyson Jenista has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball.

In just three games from September 2-5, the Houston, TX native went 5-for-10 with four home runs, six RBI, five runs scored, and a 2.200 OPS. Jenista capped his week with a career night on September 2, logging a career-best three home runs and five RBI. Jenista joined Shea Langeliers and Ryan Casteel as the only other M-Braves players to hit three homers in one game. Over his last six games, Jenista is batting .444 (8-for-18) with four home runs and eight RBI.

Jenista is third on the club and seventh in the league with 17 home runs in 2021, batting .214 with 37 RBI, 39 runs, and .793 OPS in 81 games.

The Atlanta Braves selected Jenista in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Wichita State. He joins Shea Langeliers (5/5-5/9) as the only M-Braves player to earn Player of the Week honors in 2021. Bryce Elder was named Pitcher of the Week, July 6-11). In June, Nolan Kingham was the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month, while Elder followed by earning the award in July.

On Tuesday, the M-Braves return to Trustmark Park to begin the final homestand of 2021 to begin a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits. The Braves are a league-best 61-40, have an eight-game lead in the Double-A South standings, with a magic number of seven to clinch a Championship Series berth.

The homestand features the last Thirsty Thursday of 2021, Drew Waters Statue Giveaway, Kid's Backpack Giveaway, First Responders and Military Appreciation Night on September 11, and Post-Game Fireworks. For a complete list of promotions and to purchase tickets, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

