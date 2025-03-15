Greyhounds Take Out Firebirds, 6-3

March 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Sam McCue scored two power play goals in the second period but the Flint Firebirds could not overcome an early deficit and they were beaten by the Soo Greyhounds, 6-3 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Greyhounds struck first on the first shot of the game. Travis Hayes collected a loose puck and fired a quick wrist shot that got past Nathan Day, giving Soo a 1-0 lead just 35 seconds into the first period. They then added to that lead late in the first as Brady Martin hit Marco Mignosa for a one-timer from the left circle that beat Day and the lead was two.

Flint got one back with a power play goal in the second period. Matthew Mania skated backwards along the blue line and flicked a wrist shot through traffic. McCue deflected the shot past Nolan Lalonde and the Firebirds were on the board.

Soo answered though and pushed the lead back to two on a Hunter Solomon wrist shot from the blue line. The Birds then responded with McCue's second goal of the period. With Flint again on the power play, Jimmy Lombardi carried the puck to the right circle and snapped a shot toward the net. McCue again stuck his stick out and deflected the shot past Lalonde, making the score 3-2.

The Greyhounds would push their lead back to two in the late stages of the second period on a Justin Cloutier one-timer. Max Anderson then struck for Flint early in the third. The Firebirds knocked the puck loose on the forecheck and Anderson slipped a shot through Lalonde's legs, cutting the Greyhounds' lead back to one at 4-3.

But Soo struck again on Mignosa's second of the game. The Greyhounds added an empty net goal from Brady R Smith, pushing the lead to its 6-3 final. Flint dropped to 28-31-2-3 with the loss while the Hounds improved to 26-35-2-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Sam McCue has six goals in his last three games...the Greyhounds won the season series with the Firebirds, 5-1-0-0...Max Anderson's goal was his second of the season and his first since October 13...Flint went 2-for-2 on the power play, the seventh time this season it has scored two power play goals in a game

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will hit the ice on Tuesday night at home against the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.