Greg Harney Joins the Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce that goaltender Greg Harney has joined the organization for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Harney is 26 years old and will be entering his first season in the FPHL; he previously played four seasons at Division 3 Framingham State University. Harney played 56 career games at Framingham State University, and in his senior season, he posted a .900 save percentage while posting a 4.72 GAA.

Prowlers assistant coach and assistant gm commented:

"We're excited to have Greg coming in for this season; we see a lot of potential in him with 4 years of NCAA experience. We know he saw a lot of shots in college and had a good save percentage, so we hope to see that number rise with us this season.

You can catch Harney and the Prowlers this season, you still have time to get early bird tickets until August 31st. Don't hesitate to get in touch with the McMorran Box Office at (810)-985-6166 for more information.

