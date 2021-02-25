Greenville Wins Special Teams Battle

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped a 4-1 decision to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Thursday night in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The Americans outshot and outplayed Greenville in every area on Thursday night except special teams. The Swamp Rabbits had a power play goal, a shorthanded goal, and an empty net goal, in their three-goal win over the Americans. The loss was the third in a row for Allen.

"A lot of what you saw tonight was a team that hasn't played in 10 days, "said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We'll be much better tomorrow night."

Corey Mackin had the only goal on Thursday night, his team-leading 11th of the season, giving him his team-leading 22nd point.

The Americans outshot Greenville 43 to 21 for the game. Les Lancaster led the way with six shots on net. Eight new players on the lineup card on Thursday night for Allen.

The same two teams battle it out again tomorrow night at 6:05 pm CST with the pregame show on the air at 5:50 pm.

The Americans next home game is on Wednesday, March 3rd against the Utah Grizzlies.

