Greenville Triumph Signs Goalkeeper Seth Torman for 2025 Season

February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed goalkeeper Seth Torman, pending league and federation approval.

Torman joins the Triumph after a successful stint with NISA's Los Angeles Force, where he showcased his skills:

Played 15 games and logged 1,350 minutes in goal

Recorded 11 wins and 5 clean sheets

2024 Golden Glove

Before his time in LA, Torman had a strong collegiate career at University of Alabama-Birmingham:

Played 31 games, totaling 2,680 minutes

Posted a 1.81 goals-against average

The Alabama native becomes the second signed goalkeeper on the Triumph's 2025 roster, joining Gunther Rankenburg between the posts.

