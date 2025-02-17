Greenville Triumph Signs Goalkeeper Seth Torman for 2025 Season
February 17, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has signed goalkeeper Seth Torman, pending league and federation approval.
Torman joins the Triumph after a successful stint with NISA's Los Angeles Force, where he showcased his skills:
Played 15 games and logged 1,350 minutes in goal
Recorded 11 wins and 5 clean sheets
2024 Golden Glove
Before his time in LA, Torman had a strong collegiate career at University of Alabama-Birmingham:
Played 31 games, totaling 2,680 minutes
Posted a 1.81 goals-against average
The Alabama native becomes the second signed goalkeeper on the Triumph's 2025 roster, joining Gunther Rankenburg between the posts.
