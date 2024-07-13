Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha leapt to the top of the table and extended its unbeaten streak against Greenville Triumph SC to six games as Pedro Dolabella's second-half goal earned the visitors a 1-0 win at Paladin Stadium.

