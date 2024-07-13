Sports stats



Greenville Triumph SC

Greenville Triumph SC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

July 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video


Union Omaha leapt to the top of the table and extended its unbeaten streak against Greenville Triumph SC to six games as Pedro Dolabella's second-half goal earned the visitors a 1-0 win at Paladin Stadium.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from July 13, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central