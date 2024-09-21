Sports stats



Greenville Triumph SC

Greenville Triumph SC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video


Greenville Triumph SC remains unbeaten against Central Valley Fuego FC across last six meetings, records 2-2 draw with visiting Fuego FC in match that featured goals from joint-Golden Boot leader, Lyam MacKinnon, Golden Playmaker leader, Alfredo Midence.
Check out the Greenville Triumph SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...

United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Greenville Triumph SC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central