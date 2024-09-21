Greenville Triumph SC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC remains unbeaten against Central Valley Fuego FC across last six meetings, records 2-2 draw with visiting Fuego FC in match that featured goals from joint-Golden Boot leader, Lyam MacKinnon, Golden Playmaker leader, Alfredo Midence.
