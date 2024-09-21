Greenville Triumph SC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC remains unbeaten against Central Valley Fuego FC across last six meetings, records 2-2 draw with visiting Fuego FC in match that featured goals from joint-Golden Boot leader, Lyam MacKinnon, Golden Playmaker leader, Alfredo Midence.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.