Greenville Drive to Host Job Fair at Fluor Field on Saturday, January 12th

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive will be hosting a Game Day Staff Job Fair at Fluor Field on Saturday, January 12th beginning at 9:00 AM.

The Drive will be making seasonal hires in five departments for the 2019 season at Fluor Field: Box Office, Entertainment, Food and Beverage, Game Operations and Grounds Crew.

All interested parties can arrive beginning at 9:00 AM when the Main Street gates will open. They will be directed to the Champions Club on the suite level, where Drive representatives will be on hand to provide candidates with an application for their preferred department. Once the application has been completed, each candidate will be directed to a suite for an interview in their department.

Following the interview, the Drive will reach out to each candidate with more information if they are selected to be a member of the 2019 Game Day Staff.

Each department is seeking staff members in the following positions.

Box Office: Box Office Representative

Entertainment: Camera Operator, Daktronics Stat Operator, Mascot, Music Operator, Replay Operator, Technical Director

Food and Beverage: Bartender, Beer Cart Attendant, Concession Stand Manager, Concession Stand Worker, Cook, Dishwasher, In Seat Service Attendant, Picnic Server, Suite Attendant

Game Operations: Crowd Manager

Grounds Crew: Grounds Crew Member

For more information on the Greenville Drive's Game Day Staff Job Fair, please call our front office at (864) 240-4500.

