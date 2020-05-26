Greenville Drive Makes $5,000 Contribution to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund Via "Safe at Home" T-Shirt Activation

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund received a $5,000 gift this week thanks to the Greenville Drive and its many baseball fans across the Upstate.

The gift to the fund includes contributions from both Greenville Drive fans as well as the Drive's front office staff. Beginning at the end of March, the Drive promoted and sold a special "Safe at Home" T-shirt produced by Greenville's own Delta Apparel, with proceeds from each T-shirt sale directed to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. More than 200 t-shirts were sold since the inception of the program, reflecting the giving spirit and generosity of the community.

"We are incredibly thankful for the creative and generous team at the Drive, who immediately raised their hands to help," said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County. "We thank each person who purchased a shirt in support of this effort, as well as Craig Brown and the entire team at the Greenville Drive for their tremendous partnership and commitment to our community."

The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund has raised more than $1 million since March thanks to the generosity of local funders, the business community and individual donors. So far, more than $370,000 has been deployed to provide immediate assistance with food, housing and more.

"It's a privilege for the Drive to work directly with Meghan and the United Way team on creative and impactful ways to give back to the community during this challenging time for everyone," said Drive President and Owner Craig Brown. "There's no better example than this simple and creative 'Safe at Home' T-shirt initiative, and we're so grateful for the entire community's support in helping give back to those who need it most."

For more information on the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, visit unitedwaygc.org/response.

