Greensboro Swarm Win Third Consecutive Game in Front of Sold-Out Crowd on STEM Day

November 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm (3-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, stung the College Park Skyhawks (4-2) this Wednesday afternoon 98-96. The Swarm were led by Hornets assignment Nick Smith Jr. making his first Swarm appearance of the season leading the Swarm with 19 points in the win. Kevon Harris put up 33 points, his career high for the Skyhawks.

The match up started with high-energy, by an intense dunk from the Skyhawks Mouhamed Gueye that set the tone early. The Greensboro Swarm quickly responded, as Nick Smith Jr., making his return to the team, scored his first points of the season. Despite the Swarm's effort, the Skyhawks controlled much of the first quarter, maintaining a steady lead. The Swarm eventually claimed their first lead of the game with six minutes left in the half (42-39). A back-and-forth battle arose, with the Skyhawks creeping ahead, 59-57 to end the half.

Both teams came out firing to start the second half, keeping the energy high and the competition tight. Trading baskets throughout the final two quarters, neither team could pull away as the score tied a total of six times throughout the half. The Swarm led by two points going into College Park's final offensive possession. A Skyhawks turnover granted the Swarm possession with one second left on the game clock. The Swarm went on to secure their third consecutive win of the season.

Skyhawks had two players end the game in double-digits, Kevon Harris (33 points), Dominick Barlow (26 points and 14 rebounds), and Mouhamed Gueye (10 rebounds).

Three Swarm players finished the night in double figures, led by Smith Jr. who had 19 points, Reggie Perry securing his second double-double of the season (18 points and 12 rebounds), two-way KJ Simpson (17 points), and two-way Jared Rhoden (14 points).

The Swarm and Skyhawks will rematch Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m. ET at the Novant Health Fieldhouse to conclude the home series.

