Greensboro Swarm vs. South Bay Lakers - Game Highlights
December 19, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Greensboro Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 19, 2024
- Herd Falls at Winter Showcase - Wisconsin Herd
- Squadron Cruise to Showcase Victory over Herd - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyforce Wins 112-108 Nail Biter over Go-Go - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Vipers Defeat Raptors 120-103 - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- #8 Seed Gold Upset Top Seed Oklahoma City Blue to Advance to the NBA G League Winter Showcase Semifinals - Grand Rapids Gold
- South Bay Falls to Greensboro at Showcase Opener - South Bay Lakers
- Iowa Wolves Advance to Showcase Cup Semifinals - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Acquire Kevin Obanor - Long Island Nets
- Cleveland Charge and Rocket Mortgage Agree to Multi-Year Jersey Partnership - Cleveland Charge
- Game Preview: vs Capital City Go-Go - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Hornets Sign Isaiah Wong to Two-Way Contract
- Greensboro Extends Winning Streak to Six with a Dominant Performance
- Greensboro Swarm Break Records as They Secure Another Home Win
- Greensboro Swarm Remain Undefeated at Home
- Greensboro Swarm and Charlotte Hornets Foundation Award $10,000 Grant to Guilford County Schools' High-Dosage Tutoring Program