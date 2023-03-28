GreenJackets Unveil Opening Night Festivities

March 28, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced their comprehensive promotional schedule for Opening Night on April 11th at SRP Park. We invite fans to mark your calendars to join in the pageantry of Opening Night as we celebrate a special milestone. The GreenJackets will kick off the first homestand of the 2023 season by hosting the visiting Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers), with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm.

As a part of this special celebration during this game, the millionth fan in SRP Park history will enter through the gates, with millionth-themed giveaways planned during the game, courtesy of Musco Sports Lighting. "We are tremendously excited to welcome the Millionth Fan to SRP Park on opening night," stated GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger. "One million fans is a tremendous accomplishment in just four full seasons here in the CSRA, and we are thrilled to celebrate our fans with the millions-themed promotions we have in store."

All fans in attendance will be able to register to be the "Millionth Fan". One lucky fan will be selected as the Millionth Fan and will win the ultimate Augusta GreenJackets prize pack, other great prizes, and will have the chance to win a million pennies - $10,000 - in a skills-based post-game contest.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a collector's Opening Night GreenJackets rally towel, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union. Fans will be treated to a pre-game concert on the concourse as part of the White Claw Pregame Concert Series, with White Claws featuring at $2 off until first pitch. After the game, GreenJackets fans will be able to watch the first fireworks extravaganza of the 2023 season, presented by Musco Sports Lighting.

As part of the GreenJackets' First Responders Tuesday program, first responders can receive $2 off their ticket at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid department ID, presented by Academy Sports & Outdoors.

Tickets start at only $11. Help us kick off the season by packing the river to celebrate this milestone with our first ever Opening Night Fireworks presented by Musco Sports Lighting. Get your Tickets today by visiting: bit.ly/MillionthFan.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #1 in the Carolina League in 2022 attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game.

Once again in 2023, Homestands will be six games long, on Tuesdays through Sundays. The remainder of the first homestand features the Job & Career Fair presented by ADP & Comfort Keepers Bingo, Thirsty Thursday is BACK presented by Hyatt Agency, Twin Peaks, Kick99/HD98.3, Natty Light & PBR, WOW! License Plate Giveaway, Jackie Robinson Day Fireworks and the all-new Sahlen's Family Funday where Kids 12 and under get in for FREE by joining Jr. Jackets, Team Photo Giveaway and the first Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park of 2023. Get your tickets today to join us opening week or for any game in the 2023 season: greenjacketsbaseball.com.

