GreenJackets Release Home Game Times for 2021 Schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced the home game times for the 2021 Championship Season at SRP Park.

"The highly anticipated 2021 schedule is out and now adding game times is another exciting step forward towards Opening Day May 4th," stated Tom Denlinger GreenJackets Vice President. "The countdown to Opening Day is officially underway and we can't wait to welcome back our fans for the new era of GreenJackets baseball in 2 months."

Tuesday - Friday game times will be at 7:05pm and Saturday game times will be at 6:05pm, with the exception of July 3rd and 4th (6:35pm), and September 12th. Sunday games will start at 2:05pm from May until July 11th where they will change to 5:05pm. The GreenJackets will not play on Mondays as that is a league off day. The full game schedule with times can be found here: https://bit.ly/AUGSchedule2021.

The Augusta GreenJackets accepted the Atlanta Braves invitation to be their Low-A Affiliate for the 2021 season and years to come. Previously a member of the South Atlantic League, the GreenJackets will now play in the Low-A East League in the South Division.

The full promotional schedule; including post-game fireworks shows, giveaways and theme nights will be released by the GreenJackets in the future. Stay tuned to GreenJackets social media and website for updates. 2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

