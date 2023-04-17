GreenJackets Host Fireflies for Eight-Game Series

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, begin their second homestand of the season from Tuesday, April 25th to Sunday, April 30th. The GreenJackets welcome their rivals, the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) for eight games in six days, including two single-admission double-headers! Check out all the promotions in store for this action-packed week of baseball.

Tuesday, April 25th vs. Columbia Fireflies (11:05am) | Media partners: NewsChannel 12/NBC26, Sunny 102.7

Education Day:

Afternoon baseball, anyone? It's Education Day! The perfect field trip experience! Students get to enjoy an education fair on the main concourse as part of this special game.

GreenJackets Hot Prospects Poster Giveaway:

We'll also be handing out a GreenJackets Hot Prospects Poster as students leave the ballpark thanks to SRNS! | Presented By SRNS

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesday, April 26th vs. Columbia Fireflies (7:05pm) | Media partner: WGAC News Talk Augusta

Warrior Wednesday, presented by BEE Healthy Medical Weight Loss

Your GreenJackets will take the field in special military jerseys every Wednesday home game. These jerseys will be auctioned off online & in-person on Saturday, September 2nd benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon.

Fan Favorite Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers.

Fans will receive a Comfort Keepers Bingo card upon entering the park and can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia during the game!

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by Senior Resource Services and in partnership with Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers.

The Silver Jackets program is for our fans 60 years and older! This discounted program allows access to Wednesday games, a one-a-kind seat cushion and t-shirt. Become a member today by visiting: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, April 27th vs. Columbia Fireflies (Doubleheader, Game 1 5:05) | Media partners: KICKS99 and HD98.3

Teacher Appreciation Night

The GreenJackets recognize and highlight the important work that the teachers in the CSRA do for all of us! If you're a teacher, tonight is about you!

Thirsty Thursday™ - Presented by Twin Peaks, The Hyatt Agency, PBR, Natural Light, KICKS99, HD98.3

Enjoy 16-ounce PBR and Natural Light for just 2$, with 2$ Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $4 16-ounce drafts from gates open until 8 pm, and 6$ 32-ounce drafts from 6-8 pm!

Friday, April 28th vs. Columbia Fireflies (7:05pm) | Media partner: BOB FM

Red Night (Auggie's Version)

Will tonight be a Love Story? Or will there be Bad Blood? We hope you'll be Enchanted, because you belong with us on Friday.

GreenJackets Knit Scarf Giveaway - presented by Savannah River Brewing Company!

The first 1,000 fans in attendance age 21 and up will get a collector's GreenJackets knit scarf, presented by Savannah River Brewing Company! Just don't leave your scarf at your sister's house. We know that story All Too Well.

Feature Friday: Savannah River Brewing, Southern Fried Dog

Enjoy Savannah River Brewing beer at half-price on draft at the Keg Stand down the first base line from 6-8pm!

This week's featured food special is: the Southern Fried Dog. Treat yourself to this creation, a beautiful Sahlen's hot dog, deep fried and topped with mashed potatoes and country gravy.

Saturday, April 29th vs. Columbia Fireflies (Doubleheader, Game 1 5:05) | Media partner: KICKS99

Star Wars Night

The GreenJackets will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys this evening in the 2nd game of the double-header. The jerseys will then be auctioned off both online and at the game, with proceeds benefiting the North Augusta Miracle League Field Campaign/ The RECing Crew. Join us and Use the Force to help power the GreenJackets to victory over the Sith - we mean, the Columbia Fireflies!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert between games on the concourse featuring Greg Fortune! Plus, $2 off White Claws between games 1 and 2!

Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Stokes-Hodges Auto Group!

Be sure to stick around after the second game for a fireworks extravaganza as we light up the North Augusta sky like a galaxy far, far away. Presented by Stokes-Hodges Auto Group

Sunday, April 30th vs. Columbia Fireflies (1:35 pm) | Media partner: Shout 94.7 FM

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta

For the first time in Augusta history, the GreenJackets will play as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta - the Augusta Wild Turkeys presented by NWTF

As part of MILB's COPA program the GreenJackets are excited to celebrate the Latino community and Latino heritage

Grill Cart Takeover

As part of the COPA celebration, the GreenJackets/Pavos Salvajes are thrilled to have Latin Kitchen of Augusta at the ballpark, where they will be cooking up delicious cuisine and we invite you to dive into their delicious flavors.

Sahlen Family Sunday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Families can play catch on the field prior to the game (12:30-1pm)

Post-Game Kids can run the bases!

Junior Jackets

Jr. Jackets Kids Club, Presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners & the YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2023 and better than ever. We welcome our Junior Jackets Kids Club Members to SRP Park for the second time this year, and every Sunday features special themes for our members 12 and under. Not a member? Click here!

Bark In The Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed.

This Sunday is a Bark in the Park afternoon at SRP Park! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://atmilb.com/39flDK7 before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

