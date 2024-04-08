GreenJackets Homestand Preview 4/16-4/21

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the second homestand of the season, and first six game homestand of the year. The Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) come to town for an action-packed series full of fun for all ages!

Tuesday, April 16th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, April 17th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Sizemore Inc.

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, April 18th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Teacher Appreciation Night - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

We're saying thank you to the best teachers in the CSRA all night long! Don't worry, school is almost out! Teachers can use the link found here to purchase tickets and utilize a $2 credit to any concession stand or the Hive Pro Shop.

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS 99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, April 19th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

GreenJackets Team Photo Giveaway - Presented by CSRA Photography (First 1,000 fans)

Here's your chance to get an official team photo, right in time for our pregame autograph sessions that run from 6:00 to 6:20!

Job and Career Fair - Presented by ADP

Looking to make a change! Update that resume and come on down to the ballpark, as local businesses in a variety of fields will be on the concourse looking to hire!

Braves BUZZfest - Presented by media partner BOB-FM

The Jackets will take after their parent club every Friday, rocking their red Braves-style jerseys and caps on the field.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Commonhouse Aleworks drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, April 20th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Augusta Rams Night - Presented by LifeLink of Georgia

In partnership with MLB's The Nine Program, the GreenJackets will honor the Augusta Rams, who played across the river in 1953-54, and the legacy of Leonard Hunt, the first African-American player to play professionally in Augusta.

The Augusta Rams jerseys the players will wear during the game will be auctioned off, with net proceeds benefiting the Paine College Baseball team.

Post-Game Fireworks Show - Presented by LifeLink of Georgia

Celebrate Opening Weekend with one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm)

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:30!

Sunday, April 21st |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

Auggie's Reading Program - Presented by Aurubis Richmond & in partnership with California Dreaming, Kona Ice, & Putt-Putt Fun Center

Students that participated in Auggie's Reading Program this spring can attend this game with their free ticket! Click HERE for instructions on ticket redemption.

Dinosaur Day

The prehistoric world reappears at SRP Park, as fearsome and friendly dinosaurs alike make an appearance at the ballpark courtesy of Ed's Dinosaur LIVE!

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed, in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor

Sundays are for the dogs! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level. Please fill out the following waiver if you intend on bringing a dog to SRP Park: https://bit.ly/AGJ_Contests.

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health in partnership with Episcopal Day School and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town, and receive FREE general admission tickets to select Sunday home games! Find out how to sign up at: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

