GreenJackets Announce Bee-A-Fan Campaign

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are proud to announce the "BEE-A-Fan" Campaign for the 2020 season, featuring exciting weekly promotions along with numerous promotional nights, giveaways, and fireworks extravaganzas.

"Throughout the offseason, our front office staff has been busy looking at ways to create a new campaign and theme for the best fans in MiLB," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We wanted to create a theme to rally around, have FUN and engage year round. The 'BEE-A-Fan' Campaign will focus on the heartbeat of this team and of this community: the fans, and we cannot wait."

In the spirit of BEE-A-Fan and for the first time in GreenJackets history, promotional nights will be developed in partnership with the fans. The team will be fielding ideas through social media initiatives for executing select promotional nights all season long. Fans are encouraged to follow GreenJackets social media accounts for prompts to submit their suggestions. Throughout the month of April, the team will announce home games that will be planned with fan input, including:

- 70's Night presented by SRS - 14th Annual Military Appreciation Night - First Responders Night - Auggie's Birthday

Additionally, the 2020 BEE-A-Fan season will also include a jam-packed slate of all-new or revamped weekly recurring promotions, featuring a different promotion for each day of the week.

- Mondays, in partnership with News Talk WGAC Augusta:

o "Military Mondays," featuring special military-themed jerseys. Active military who present ID can purchase discounted tickets. The specialty jerseys will be auctioned off on Monday, Sept. 7, to benefit Forces United. o "Mug Mondays," where fans can purchase a 22 oz. mug for $10 and purchase $6 refills at Monday games. o "Maurice's Mondays," featuring a discounted BBQ item, presented by Maurice's BBQ.

- Tuesdays:

o TWOSday - All-new for 2020 TWOsday's will feature $2 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $2 - 12 oz Coca-Cola fountain products. o First Responders will receive $2 off tickets for Tuesday games at SRP Park presented in part by WRDW News 12/ NBC 26.

- Wednesdays:

o Comfort Keepers Baseball Bingo is back and better then ever at SRP Park on Wednesdays as fans can play along and win all game long. - One grand prize drawn at each Wednesday game o Select Wednesday home games will also be Silver Jackets nights, featuring complimentary admission for members of the Silver Jackets program, presented by AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers - not a member? join today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-silver-jackets.

- Thursdays:

o "Thirsty Thursdays" return for 2020, presented by Garden City Social, Mr. Tattoo, Kicks99, and HD98.3 The weekly promotion features $1 PBR and Natural Light and a happy hour from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Fridays, in partnership with 93.9 BOBFM & HOT 95.5:

o "Feature Friday," highlights a featured beer at the Keg Stand, special theme nights. o A staple at SRP Park Postgame kids run the bases is back as well.

- Saturdays, in partnership with Kicks99:

o "State Farm Saturdays," presented by Anthony and London Thuan o Saturday Pre-game Concert Series presented by White Claw will feature a local CSRA musician or group on the main concourse 4:30-5:45 p.m. o Select Saturday's feature post-game Fireworks Extravaganza's as the sky is lit up around SRP Park. o Post-game kids run the bases.

- Sundays:

o "Sunday FUNday" returns for the 2020 season, complete with pregame catch on the field at SRP Park and special family FUN themes all summer long. o Select Sunday home games will also be Junior Jackets games, with free admission for members of the Junior Jackets Kids Club, presented by Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners, and Tum-E Yummies. Not a member? join today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/forms/gj-junior-jackets o Post-game kids run the bases.

