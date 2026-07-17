Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Launches "Bringing Home the Bacon" Promotion for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Fans
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Greenfield Natural Meat Co., the Official Bacon of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride, is giving supporters a new way to celebrate victories away from home with the launch of the "Bringing Home the Bacon" promotion.
Whenever Orlando City SC or Orlando Pride earns a road win during the 2026 season, fans will have the opportunity to redeem a free pack of Greenfield bacon, made with no antibiotics and no artificial ingredients, at select Publix locations throughout Central Florida within 48 hours of the victory.
Fans can visit OrlandoCitySC.com/BringingHomeTheBacon following a qualifying win to learn more about the redemption process and claim their free pack of bacon.
"We're always looking for creative ways to engage our fans and celebrate the moments that bring our community together," said Kelly Hyne, Senior Vice President of Brand Alliances, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride. "Through our partnership with Greenfield, we're excited to give our fans the chance to literally bring home the bacon after every road victory. It's a fun and rewarding way to celebrate our teams' success and thank fans for their continued support throughout the season."
The promotion builds on Greenfield's partnership with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride and reflects the brand's commitment to connecting with one of the fastest-growing sports audiences in the United States. With a young, diverse and highly engaged fan base, soccer provides an ideal platform for Greenfield to introduce its products to active consumers who value quality, transparency and responsible food production.
Orlando's vibrant culinary culture and strong sense of community also made the Club a natural fit for Greenfield. Through the partnership, the brand has an opportunity to connect with fans during memorable moments while reinforcing its "Making Meat Right" mission and values centered on integrity, accountability and doing things the right way.
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