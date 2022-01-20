Greeneville Flyboys Welcome New Scoreboard to Pioneer Park

GREENEVILLE, TN - Pioneer Park, home to the Greeneville Flyboys and Tusculum University Athletics will introduce a state-of-the-art LED scoreboard this baseball season. The scoreboard will measure in at 30' x 16' with a 10mm full color video display. Located in left field, it is replacing the original scoreboard that suffered storm damage last summer.

"The new video board will drastically change the fan experience at Flyboys games", said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "This new video board will allow us to do many new fun things that we have not been able to do before. It will tie into the stadium very nicely and be a wonderful addition to Flyboys & Tusculum baseball games".

The new scoreboard will be an opportunity to showcase many elements to fans at Pioneer Park like never before.

"We couldn't be more excited to have this new addition to Pioneer Park," said Greeneville Flyboys General Manager Kat Foster. "Tusculum University has been an amazing partner throughout the years, and now being able to work together on such a major project has truly been wonderful. I know Flyboys fans will enjoy this new addition to the stadium, which will really enhance the fan experience."

Additional information about the Flyboys can be found at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling (423) 609-7400.

