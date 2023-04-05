Greeneville Flyboys to Hold 2023 Job Fair April 27-28

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys announce the club's job fair for the 2023 season will be Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The job fair will take place at Pioneer Park.

The job fair will feature job positions for all seasonal departments. Available departments include hires for retail, ushers, concessions/food service, bartenders, suite hosts, operations, kids zone attendants, photographer and press box personnel.

Most Flyboys positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by the strength of application and/or resume. Attendees should bring two forms of ID.

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6, 2023. The first Flyboys home game at Pioneer Park will be June 7 versus Johnson City.

