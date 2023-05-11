Greeneville Flyboys Release 2023 Promotional Calendar

May 11, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their promotional nights their 2023 season.

The Greeneville Flyboys' home opener will take place on Wednesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. On Opening Night, fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2023 magnet schedule presented by Greene County Tourism. Opening Night will also be the first of four All You Can Eat Wednesdays during the season.

The first Saturday game of the season, June 10, will feature the first fireworks show of the season presented by Top Choice BBQ. The following day, Sunday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m., will feature a Hand Fan Giveaway presented by the Greeneville Lions Club.

The Greeneville Flyboys will host First Responders Night on Wednesday, June 14, with the game being sponsored by Comcare. All first responders will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by showing an ID at the ticket window. This will also be the first of three games where the Flyboys will wear a special camo blue jersey this season.

On Friday, June 23, the game will feature a celebrity appearance from Mountain Man from Duck Dynasty. The first 500 fans will also receive a specialty giveaway t-shirt presented by Artistic Printers. The following night is the fan favorite Star Wars Night, featuring characters roaming the concourse and a special Star Wars-themed jersey. The game is sponsored by the Greeneville Sun, and the jerseys will be available in our online auction. The next day, Sunday, June 25, will be Faith & Family Night.

The Greeneville Flyboys will host another fan favorite Friday, June 30, with Margaritaville Night featuring a post-game Jimmy Buffet tribute concert. Pioneer Park will host the biggest fireworks show of the year on Tuesday, July 4, presented by the General Morgan Inn. The Flyboys will be wearing their special camo blue jerseys.

The fun keeps on coming Saturday, July 15, with another specialty jersey auction, this time with an exclusive Greeneville throwback pinstripe jersey. The throwback jersey is a homage to the jerseys worn by the Greeneville Burley Cubs from 1921-25 and 1938-42. The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the night with proceeds benefiting the United Way of Greene County.

For the first time, the Greeneville Flyboys will feature an exclusive baseball card set giveaway Wednesday, July 19, presented by the Boys and Girls Club. This will be the first team set that features players from the Flyboys.

The following Wednesday, July 26, the Flyboys kick off the final homestand with Military Appreciation Night. All servicemen and women will receive one complimentary ticket to the game. This will also be the final night the team will wear the special camo blue jerseys, as they will be auctioned off throughout the game. The next night is Teachers in Bleachers presented by the Tennessee Lottery. All teachers will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window.

The final weekend of the season is jam-packed with your favorite promotions and themes. Friday, July 28, will feature Princess Night with characters taking pictures on the concourse, and fans are encouraged to dress in costume! The last game of the regular season Saturday, July 29, is Fan Appreciation Night with special discounts and promotions throughout the night. Better yet, the regular season ends with a bang as the final fireworks show of the season will be this same night after the game!

Daily promotions will be featured throughout the season. $2 Tuesdays will feature hotdogs, popcorn, Coke products and 16oz select beer all for $2. All You Can Eat Wednesdays will include all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, popcorn, ice cream sandwiches and Coke products (promotion ends at 8 p.m. and excludes July 4). Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light return with $3 20oz draft beer and Mason Jar refills. Finally, Kids Club Sundays will return in 2023 with FREE tickets to the game, special discounts and kids to run the bases after the game. Ages 12 and under can sign up today at flyboysbaseball.com.

Additional weekly promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be released at a later date. The promotional schedule is subject to change.

Single-game tickets are on sale now! The 2023 schedule and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 11, 2023

Greeneville Flyboys Release 2023 Promotional Calendar - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.