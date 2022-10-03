Greeneville Flyboys Announce Brandon Bouschart as General Manager

GREENEVILLE, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC announces Brandon Bouschart as the General Manager of the Greeneville Flyboys, effective October 3. He is entering his fifth year with Boyd Sports after serving as an account executive with the Johnson City Cardinals and serving two years as the assistant general manager in Greeneville.

"I am beyond excited to take over as the general manager of Greeneville, and I am extremely appreciative of Boyd Sports for giving me the ability to learn and grow within this company for going on five years now. I owe a huge thank you to not only Boyd Sports and former Flyboys General Manager Kat Foster, but also to all of those who helped me along the way," explained Bouschart. "Greeneville is a tremendous community with a rich baseball history, and I am ready to continue the great work that has already been done here at Pioneer Park. The Flyboys are going to make great strides in 2023!"

Bouschart attended East Tennessee State University and achieved his bachelor's and master's degrees in sports management. Brandon enjoys playing golf, collecting vinyl records, and attending any and all sporting events.

"I am extremely pleased to announce Brandon as our new general manager for the Greeneville Flyboys" added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Brandon has been a great leader for our company, and I know he will do great things for the Flyboys. He did a great job with both the Johnson City Cardinals and Greeneville Flyboys. I am looking forward to a great 2023 season and beyond."

