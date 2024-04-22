Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their promotional nights the 2024 season.

The Greeneville Flyboys have a jam-packed promotional schedule for the upcoming season with new, bigger and better theme nights and daily promotions. Additional games have recently been added to the 2024 schedule with the Bristol State Liners set to play many of their home games at Pioneer Park this summer, and all additional games will still be included in the daily promotions.

The Greeneville Flyboys home opener will take place on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00pm. On Opening Night fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2024 magnet schedule presented by the Greene County Partnership. Opening Night will also be the first of seven $2 Tuesdays during the season.

The first weekend of the season starts off with a bang on Friday, June 7 with Star Wars Night featuring various characters roaming the concourse. The first Saturday game of the season on June 8 will be the first firework show of the season presented by Top Choice BBQ. The following day, Sunday, June 9 at 5:30pm, will feature another giveaway with an exclusive #WeStayFly wristband for the first 500 fans through the gates.

The giveaways just keep coming on Tuesday, June 18, with a hand fan giveaway presented by the Greeneville Lions Club.

On Saturday, June 22, the Greeneville Flyboys will be hosting yet another brand-new theme night with Top Gun Night at Pioneer Park. The game will feature custom player-worn Top Gun themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online with all proceeds benefitting the United Way of Greene County. The night will also feature the Top Gun Cheerleading Academy, beer and food specials, and various themed games throughout the night. The next day, Sunday, June 23 will be Faith & Family Night with discount tickets for church groups of 10 or more.

The Greeneville Flyboys will host another fan favorite on Friday, June 28 with Margaritaville Night featuring a post-game Jimmy Buffett tribute concert and discounted beer.

On Tuesday, July 2, the game will flaunt Flyboys Eras Night. The night will feature all things Taylor Swift with music, games, a friendship bracelet station, and exclusive Flyboys Eras Night t-shirts.

Pioneer Park will host the biggest and best fireworks show of the year on Thursday, July 4, with the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by the General Morgan Inn.

The fun keeps on coming on Saturday, July 6 with the second annual Corgis and Coronas! Pre-game corgi races, in-game corgi tricks, and Corona beer specials will be featured at the game. The following Friday, July 12, the Flyboys will host Princess Night with characters taking pictures on the concourse, and fans are encouraged to dress in costume. The game will also feature a special Funny Farm Petting Zoo.

The Greeneville Flyboys will host First Responders Night on Tuesday, July 16. All first responders will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. The following night on Wednesday, July 17, the first 500 fans will receive a 2024 Greeneville Flyboys Baseball Card Team Set presented by the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County and Dr. Daniel Lewis.

On Wednesday, July 24, the Flyboys kick off a four game homestand with Military Appreciation Night. All current and former servicemen and women will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window.

The Greeneville Flyboys continue the homestand with three huge promotions for the final weekend. On Thursday, July 25, the first 500 fans will receive a Dale Alexander Bobblehead presented by the Greene County Sports Council, the City of Tusculum, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County. The next night on July 26 is UT Night presented by Farm Bureau Insurance featuring an exclusive UT Themed Flyboys T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Artistic Printers.

The following night on Saturday, July 27, the Flyboys will have the final fireworks show of the year. The Flyboys will also be wearing special Greeneville inspired smokey grey jerseys sporting one of the town's nicknames, G'ville, across the chest. These game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off that night online.

The final homestand of the season begins on Tuesday, July 30 with Teachers in Bleachers presented by the Tennessee Lottery. All teachers will receive one complimentary ticket to the game by presenting a valid ID at the ticket window. The last game of the regular season on Wednesday, July 31 is Fan Appreciation Night presented by Chick-fil-a. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary Chick-fil-a coupon card.

Daily promotions will be featured throughout the season. $2 Tuesdays will feature hotdogs, popcorn, and select beer all for $2. All You Can Eat Wednesdays will include all you can eat cheeseburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, chips, popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and Coke products (promotion ends at 8pm or 2 hours after gates open). Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light return with $3 20oz draft beer and mason jar refills. The Flyboys will also debut Planet Fitness Fridays for the 2024 season. Finally, Kids Club Sundays will return in 2024 with free tickets to the game, special discounts, and kids to run the bases after the game. Kids ages 12 and under can sign up today at flyboysbaseball.com.

Additional weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be released at a later date. Promotional schedule is subject to change.

Single game tickets go on sale May 1. The 2024 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups, and suites can be found online at flyboysbaseball.com, or by calling the Flyboys Ticket Office at 423-609-7400.

