Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

April 26, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2024 season. The Flyboys will be led by manager Jack Wilson, hitting coach Joe Elias, pitching coach Andy Collins, and fourth coach Jared Miller.

Wilson joins the Flyboys as a 12-year MLB veteran and All-Star infielder and has recently been a part of the Grand Canyon University baseball coaching staff as an assistant coach.

"I am honored and extremely excited to join the Flyboys family next summer," said Wilson. "As an Appalachian League alumnus, I am thrilled to come back to where my professional career started. I have always been a huge fan of summer collegiate baseball and Greeneville is one of the best spots in the country."

Wilson will be joined by hitting coach Joe Elias. Elias played baseball at New Mexico State University and went on to play six years of Independent Baseball, 2 years as a catcher and 4 years as a pitcher. Elias also served as the Oakland Athletics bullpen catcher in 2001 and was an Associate Scout for 6 years with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees. Elias has coached at the high school level for 5 years, with Club Mexico for 36 years, and the Oakland Athletics for 1 year. Elias was inducted into the Mexican Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

"I look forward to getting to Greeneville and getting these players ready for a great summer of baseball," Elias explained. "Greeneville, get ready for some high energy baseball!"

Returning to the coaching staff for his third season with the Flyboys is pitching coach Andy Collins. Collins has been the head coach at Greeneville High School since 2016, winning the state championship in 2018 and in 2023. Collins started his coaching career at Gardner Webb University where he served as the assistant head coach until 2002. He continued his coaching career at various locations including Norcross High School in Georgia, Tusculum University, and the Sunbelt League.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Flyboys, working with a bunch of talented pitchers, and looking forward to winning an Appalachian League Championship," Collins exclaimed.

The Flyboys fourth coach will be Jared Miller. Miller played under Flyboys Manager Jack Wilson at Thousand Oaks High School in Southern California. Miller went on to play at George Fox University in Portland, Oregon, where he played second base and served as the team captain.

"I am beyond excited to be a part of the Flyboys coaching staff and cannot wait to see our team compete this summer," said Miller. "I look forward to pushing our guys to grow both on and off the field."

"We are beyond excited to have this new group of coaches in Greeneville this summer," said Flyboys General Manager, Brandon Bouschart. "There is no doubt in my mind that Jack Wilson and the rest of the coaching staff will be a perfect fit for this organization and community."

The Flyboys commence their season at home against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 4, 2024.

