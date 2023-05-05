Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2023 Team Roster

May 5, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their 32-man roster for the 2023 Appalachian League season. The roster is composed of 17 pitchers, 7 infielders, 5 outfielders, and 3 catchers, all college freshmen and sophomores from across the country.

"This is a very talented group of kids," said Greeneville Flyboys manager Dennis Cook. "We have a good mix of Power 5, mid-major, and JUCO kids on this roster. I'm excited to meet the guys and watch them play."

Infielders for the Flyboys include Nick Barone (West Virginia), Tyler Cerny (Indiana), Tristan Ellis (Minnesota), Orlando Pena (Coastal Carolina), Robert Phelps (Riverside City College - CA), Cristino Tufano (George Washington), and Kai Wagner (Utah).

In the outfield will be Austin Bode (Indiana), Gavyn Boyle (VCU), Saborn Campbell (Stanford), Joel Dragoo (Presbyterian), and Aden Hill (VCU).

Pitching for Greeneville will be Tommy Boba (Cincinnati), Matthew Bruno (George Washington), Ethan Davis (Morehead St.), Aiden Denlinger (Tallahassee CC), Seth Dudley (Tallahassee CC/West Georgia), Daniel Eagen (Presbyterian), Brenden Garula (Cincinnati), Nic Good (Bowling Green St.), Colby Lipovsky (Florida State College of Jacksonville), Cameron O'Banan (Texas), Ethan Phillips (Indiana), Shawn Scott (Tennessee), Drew Sliwinski (Tusculum), Roan Tarbert (Tallahassee CC), Zachary Taylor (Morehead St.), Kobe Wiggins (Central Alabama CC), and two-way player Landyn Vidourek (Cincinnati).

Behind the plate, catching for the Flyboys will be Avery Collins (Cleveland St. - TN), Casey Gibbs (VCU), and Solen Munson (Arizona St).

"We are extremely excited about our roster this year," said General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "Being able to bring in top talent from around the country is what makes this league great. It is especially exciting to be able to bring back three players from the 2022 roster and add even more local talent from schools like the University of Tennessee and right here at Tusculum."

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6. The Flyboys' home opener at Pioneer Park will be June 7 against the Johnson City Doughboys.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 5, 2023

Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2023 Team Roster - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.